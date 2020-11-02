Editor:
Heavenly Father, you created the USA as a promised land for everyone yearning to be free. We thank you and praise you and worship you for allowing us to live, work, and worship in this great country.
We come to you with our brothers and sisters at this time of great crisis, turmoil and uncertainty for your blessing, protection and guidance. As you promised in Psalm 23, “let your goodness and mercy follow“ our country always. We beseech you to heal our nation.
The founding fathers built it on a Judeo-Christian foundation. They believed that there is a Creator who is living, eternal and all powerful who loves every human being with an everlasting love and who wants us to live a life based on truth, justice, forgiveness, and love of one another.
I thank you Lord for opening the door to my own citizenship in the land of the free and the home of the brave. Where I have been so blessed to receive and enjoy the fruits of this nation through the hands of the many good and faithful persons and families whose paths have crossed mine in the 17 years since I left my native India.
I pray for a peaceful and fair election in which only persons who fear and love and honor the Lord and love his people are elected to serve.
I pray all these in the name of Jesus Christ, the one who died for us all. Amen.
Sovichan Scaria
Monroe
