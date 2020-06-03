Editor:
What is happening to our country? What happened to sound leadership? Why is the looting and destruction continuing? Is it a good decision to start a curfew at 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. while it is still light outside or to start it at 11 p.m. when it is dark and harder to control crowds?
The answer is simple but then why has it not been followed by all states? Anyone who believes that these acts of destruction are about George Floyd’s murder is living in an unreal world. And the political party opposing President Trump talks about how poorly he is handling it rather than rallying behind him and help stop the violence.
This divide is part of the problem. I know they want Donald Trump out of office.
We have seen their failed attempts that took almost three years to complete (and they are now wanting to investigate Trump’s response to the Coronavirus!).
Robert Mueller appointed no Republicans to the team to investigate Trump and no prosecutors who could be described as apolitical.
Do you think that was done by design? They knew the dossier was false in the beginning of the investigation but continued it for over two years. They all thought they were going to get Donald Trump but failed and the investigation was done by only Democrats.
President Trump has done a fantastic job in spite of the constant distraction of that part of the government that should be concerned with making America great. He had a great economy in his first three years of office. When the CCP (China Communist Party) virus hit us, he got the private sector involved and removed regulations that sped up the creation of a vaccine that may be out in record time. The new Space Cadet program is a marriage between government and private business and will allow this country to help control space rather than allow the Chinese to rule it all.
Sadly the liberal media also wants Trump defeated and continues to spew false news about him. I hope I am wrong in that they too want to see this violence against our cities stopped, or would they rather allow it to continue to assure Trump’s defeat? Allowing for this destruction to continue would be a sad epitaph and would be certainly “un-American.” But to have the control of power has always been an evil that destroys.
May God shed His light on these United States of America. May His mighty hand be felt. And may he unite us and bring us His peace.
Skip Caissie
Monroe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.