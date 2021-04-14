Editor:
This is to respond to the article in the April 8, 2021 Ouachita Citizen about the proposal by Louisiana State Senator Jay Morris regarding the carrying of a concealed gun. The only requirement is to be a Louisiana citizen over the age of 21 and have no criminal record. Without training this is a dangerous situation. This does not relate to 18 other states changing their laws regarding this concealed carry.
The current requirement to obtain a concealed gun carry permit issued by the Louisiana State Police is to have attended a training program on the proper handling of a gun, have no criminal record and to understand the rights and responsibilities for use of this gun in personal protection. I have participated in this training three times and have a current concealed gun permit.
This issue does not directly relate to the second amendment to the United States constitution regarding gun rites. I realize that some law enforcement support this new constitutional law change and some oppose this change. The face that criminals may carry concealed guns that may have been bought under false conditions, stolen or made from gun parts kits is not relevant. I do oppose this proposed Louisiana Constitution law change. The important part is for those carrying concealed gun have the proper training and understand the rights and responsibilities associated with this action.
John Quillman, Monroe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.