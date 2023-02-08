According to a woman interviewed on Fox News recently, many parents are beginning to get fed up with “woke” indoctrination being imposed on their children. One place this occurs is in public schools across the country. One way to combat this satanic (and it is satanic) indoctrination is to get your kids out of public schools. While you may not get rid of all of it that way—as you will get some of it on television and in the movies—you will get rid of a large portion of it by getting the kids out of public school.
We must forsake the idea that public schools are still institutions of learning. If ever they were, a premise that is doubtful, that time is long since gone by and it will never return. Way too much water under the bridge for that to happen. The public school system is a major indoctrination center.
So, what does “woke” really mean? Dictionaries are already defining it as “socially aware of injustice.” Its “revealed truth” is that those who refuse to go along with it are sinners. Daring to question its revealed tenets is a heresy, and those that won’t convert to it must be destroyed. Sounds a lot like the Muslim religion–convert or die. In other words, “wokeism” is yet one more leftist theological construct. As such it constitutes a false political religion. I got much of my insight for this from an article on the Gateway Pundit website by Patty McMurray published on Jan. 31.
Woke is a collectivist ideology. Collectivist thinking must replace individual thinking. It herds people into “broad classes based on defined characteristics–race, sex, religion. In classic Marxism these groups are defined by economic status. Woke defines them by race and sorts them out by privilege. The color of your skin does indeed define your character–forever.”
Woke is authoritarian–and also Marxist. Woke defines the world as a mere power arena, where all are at war with all others. The name of the game is, basically, who will be “King of the hill?”
Woke is totalitarian. Everything is political. No one is allowed to be neutral. Everything is either an instrument of oppression or an instrument of struggle for the victims of oppression.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.