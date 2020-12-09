Editor:
There is some concern in conservative circles about whether Kamala Harris is qualified to serve as either Vice President or President.
The New American Magazine for Sept. 21 of this year carried an article by Joe Wolverton II, J.D. in which Mr. Wolverton wrote, “Yet Kamala Harris is constitutionally ineligible to be the president of the United States because she is not a natural born citizen, as required by Article II (and by reference, the 12th Amendment) of the U.S. Constitution. While born in the United States—Oakland, California—at the time of her birth, Kamala Harris’ father was a citizen of Jamaica and her mother was a citizen of India. This makes Kamala Harris a native-born American--thus eligible to serve as a U.S. Senator--but she is not a natural born citizen, the higher standard set for those occupying the office of president.”
Mr. Wolverton cited a book, “The Law of Nations,” by Swiss jurist Emer de Vattel, published in 1758, and available to members of Congress in the early days of this country. Book 1, chapter 19, section 212 of “The Law of Nations” stated, “Natural born citizens are those born in the country of parents who are citizens...I say that, in order to be of the country, it is necessary that a person be born of a father who is a citizen; for if he is born there of a foreigner; it will be only the place of his birth, and not his country.” Mr. Wolverton raises a point that many may wish to ignore and probably will try to do.
Another concern shared by many is the fact that Kamala Harris’ father was, according to author Trevor Loudon, “an avowed Marxist professor in the Economics Department at Stanford University in Palo Alto, California. Both of Harris’ parents were active in the Berkeley-based Afro-American Association. Fidel Castro and Che Guevara were the heroes of the Afro-American Association...Kamala Harris’ sister Maya Harris was a student activist at Stanford University. She was closely associated with Steve Phillips, one of the leading Marxist-Leninists on campus and a long-time affiliate with the League of Revolutionary Struggle, a pro-Chinese Communist group.”
From what I can gather, it sounds as if Kamala Harris’ family, on the whole, is well to the left of center politically and it would seem that she, like Barack Obama, has been reared in a totally leftist environment from early childhood, what many refer to as a “red-diaper baby.”
We had, in Obama, a president who, if not a Marxist, was a second cousin to one and he sought to take this country as far to the left as he could get away with. While he did not totally succeed you can’t say he didn’t give it the old college try. Makes me wonder if Kamala Harris hasn’t been picked to finish what Obama started.
Because, let’s face it, Joe Biden as president will not govern this country. He is not mentally capable of doing that. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that Joe Biden is not going to cut the mustard as a president. So who will get to make the tough decisions that will need to be made if Biden even stays on awhile as president, should enough votes be stolen in enough states to dethrone Trump? You guessed it—Comrade Kamala. She is as far left politically as it gets—in addition to being ineligible. The left will try to shove her down our throats anyway.
All they care about is power and control over our lives—and Comrade Kamala will try to give them as much of that as she can get away with. Those who are concerned about her possibly becoming president have a right to be and a duty to alert others as to what she really is.
Al Benson Jr.
Sterlington
