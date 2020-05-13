Editor:
The push from Senator Hewitt’s and the Oyster Task Force’s Concurrent Resolution will give the CPRA a second chance at combining hurricane protection with the rebuilding of the world’s greatest oyster industry in Louisiana.
Because the oyster industry is a public-private-partnership, the size of the industry is primarily a matter of public policy. Incredibly, the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA), the arbiter of coastal policy, is implementing policy that will reduce the size of the oyster industry rather than expand it. It’s inaction on closing Mississippi river crevasses at Mardi Gras Pass and Fort St. Phillip has resulted in the destruction of much of the traditional oyster production in the Breton Sound east of the crevasses. It’s plans to flood the Breton Sound with river water via its large-scalefreshwater diversion will hamper if not prevent expansion of the oyster industry in Breton Sound. It’s focus on building wetland rather than dryland flies in the face of 300 years of Louisiana experience that dryland (levees, etc) protect against floods better than wetland (marsh). CPRA is missing the opportunity to combine storm protection with oyster industry expansion.
Yes, global warming rains are causing more problems for Louisiana. But that is also public policy. It’s public policy to dump much of the extra flood water from the 40% of the continental US drained by the Mississippi on Louisiana. Louisiana is expected to subsidize economic development in the Mississippi watershed north of us by accepting their flood water. Every time they build levees to protect their developments from floods, we have to build higher levees and give up more oyster production. Time to start building river water diversions NORTH of Louisiana.
John Dale “Zach” Lea, Ph.D.
Agricultural Economist
Sustainably Smart Projects
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.