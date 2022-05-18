This week marks National EMS Week. Every day, in communities across the country, Emergency Medical Service (EMS) professionals put their lives on the line to meet the needs of others. Their courage to serve our community, especially in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been a lifeline for West Monroe over the past two years and beyond. To say they have difficult jobs would be an understatement.
This week is our chance to acknowledge them for their sacrifices and honor their commitments to always answering the call. Every single one of the 28.5 million calls to 911 a year.
As the President at Glenwood Regional Medical Center, I know first-hand how integral EMS workers are to our community’s health and safety. Day after day, 24/7, EMS professionals respond to every type of accident or medical injury in West Monroe, such as strokes, heart attacks, drug overdoses, and falls. Just last year, we experienced an unprecedented snow and ice storm for Louisiana, making driving conditions extremely dangerous. Our EMS workers were put to the test, and like always, they stepped up for us.
These heroes–many of whom are volunteers– are at the frontlines of every curveball life throws at us.
The strength and bravery required to step up during extraordinary circumstances often comes with a price. Not only do these heroes put themselves in danger, but they also spend long hours away from their families and friends to protect our community. We also extended our deepest condolences to the loved ones of those who lost their lives while in the line of duty.
EMS workers embody selflessness, professionalism, and grace under the most dire of circumstances.
They are the very best of us.
I encourage anyone reading this to take a moment and appreciate how critical our EMS workers are for our safety and wellbeing, now and for the future.
Our community is a better and healthier place to live because of the dedication and sacrifices of these everyday heroes among us. As we celebrate this week, I hope you join me in recognizing EMS workers and sharing your appreciation for all that they do. They deserve it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.