As the executive director of Epilepsy Alliance Louisiana, I know the impacts when epilepsy patients in our state struggle to access and afford treatments for their condition, and this is especially true for those with low socioeconomic status.
Research shows a strong risk-related relationship between having epilepsy and low socioeconomic status, as well as more dangerous symptoms appearing more often for patients with lower income. No one is immune from these issues as we have all encountered insurance and cost barriers while trying to access a medication prescribed by our physician.
We have had the opportunity to work and successfully pass into law landmark legislation in Louisiana that has helped to address these barriers—policies that help to streamline insurance processes to get patients the right medicine at the right time and other policies that allow patients to use copay coupons and apply that cost to the deductible.
Policies like these are key to ensuring access to affordable treatments, medications and cures. It is now time to reform the 340B Program. This program is key for many in uninsured and low-income patients in our epilepsy community to access affordable medications but can work better for the community it serves.
Evidence shows that the 340B Program may not be increasing access to medicines or providing increased charity care. A recent New York Times report, “How a Hospital Chain Used a Poor Neighborhood to Turn Huge Profits,” uncovered that 340B entities are opening clinics in wealthy areas while taking advantage of the program’s funding.
By improving 340B contract pharmacy and charity care requirements, our Louisiana legislative leaders like state Sen. Cassidy and U.S. Rep. Scalise can ensure the country’s second-largest drug program works more effectively for patients in need.
