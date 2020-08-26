Editor:
If nothing else, Biden’s acceptance speech proves the effect that well-written words have on the American people.
It was surprisingly well delivered. Especially from a man who has had difficulty remembering simple things. So congratulations to the speech writers, and to Biden for being able to muster enough of what’s left, to present it well, if not in a slight monotone.
But now, pull back the curtain.
Much of what was said was nothing more than regurgitated lies about President Trump. Accusations of failures that are patently false, but if repeated enough, some begin to believe them.
He spoke of a failure in handling the COVID-19 crisis, when Trump’s performance in that endeavor has been stellar, even in the face of constant opposition from political opponents. Of failure in the economy, when an orchestrated shutdown of our economy was precisely designed to damage the most successful economy in our history.
The Democratic opponents of our president have shown a willingness to hurt us all by closing down our cities, in order to blame it on Trump.
They have cited high unemployment, caused by their shutdown, and blamed it on the POTUS.
And unless I am wrong, I heard no mention of the rioting and destruction of our cities by Antifa and (Black Lives Matter) thugs, that has consistently added to the chaos and literally billions of dollars lost, for more than three months.
Biden will get a bump from this performance, but only until America looks behind the curtain.
Frank Scalia
Monroe
