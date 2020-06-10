Editor:
What do the progressive leaders of the democrat party want, as they promote Joe Biden as their candidate for POTUS?
If you watch, and listen to Biden’s incoherent words and actions, you have to be asking yourselves that question. It certainly isn’t the ‘wisdom’ of years in government, which he would bring to the presidency. Years, yes. Wisdom, none. Years of failed policies, and now of what is beginning more and more, to have been years of corruption.
Biden, even in his beginning years, was not a wise man. He was charismatic, but not wise. And like many with the charisma to influence others when he spoke, he was successful. But even his speeches and his charisma were phony. Plagiarized from others. In reviewing his history, it is difficult to find a single thought or speech, either of which, was born of his intellect. His history is comprised of smoke and mirrors. Of phrases and words stolen from others.
And now, that his mind appears to be clouding with the signs of age and dementia, and perhaps worse, Alzheimer’s, the question of what the democrats want, becomes even more important.
I believe they only want him, so that once elected they can and will replace him, with a person who they can control in order to achieve their goal of abandoning our constitution, all under the guise of “better and more accurately interpreting the words therein.” They, the progressive democrats, want the American people to believe that the words in the constitution don’t really mean what they say, when in fact those words couldn’t be clearer. That’s their charade; the Constitution of the United States, and it’s Bill of Rights there in, have been misunderstood since inception, and now must be clarified.
So, when you hear a democrat say that it is time for ‘change’, you should understand that what they want is to completely change us, by changing the meaning of words. Police aren’t there to help and to protect us; they are there to control us, so they must be eliminated. It is not patriotic to respect our flag; the flag is a symbol of depression. It should be eliminated. Our military is only a symbol of power that we have misused, for years, to dominate other nations, as well as our own. It must be eliminated.
Phrases like “it’s the people’s house, or the people’s streets, or the people’s government “ all meaningful, but completely disregarding the discipline those ownerships must have. Without which, there is nothing but chaos and anarchy. And looking back on the last several months with the COVID-19 lockdown and control of our states and cities, and well as the last three weeks of the protests, pillaging and burning of our cities, they have upped the game and are now moving toward their goal with lightning speed.
So when you are encouraged to vote for Joe Biden, or, in the next four months whoever the democrats determine to use as their candidate, remember what is at stake. This will not be an ordinary election. This will not be a simple change from one political party to another. This will be for all the marbles. A complete change in our freedoms and liberties. I really don’t believe you want what you will get.
Frank Scalia
Monroe
