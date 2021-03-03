Editor:
As the weeks roll by after the fiasco of the last election in November, I am amazed that so many people seem to have forgotten the blatant fraud so apparent in that election. I see people parroting the old line, “Just wait until 2022 or 2024 and the Republicans will be back as strong as ever.”
It does not seem to occur to these folks that, unless some major changes are made in the election processs, all we will end up with is a repeat performance of the fraud we experienced last November. I realize it is not politically correct to call a spade a spade anymore. We are all now supposed to pretend there was no fraud when actually there was massive fraud to keep Trump out of office for another term.
I recently read an article in “The New American” magazine for Feb. 15 by Kurt Hyde called, “Restoring Election Integrity.” Mr. Hyde noted several things we need to do in order to restore integrity and confidence in our voting system. The way things stand now, I have zero confidence in the voting system unless changes are made.
Hyde made several important points. He said, “In the 2020 election, there were numerous affidavits by electronic espionage experts alleging election vote manipulation. As well, many vote checkers have claimed that they literally saw computer screens change votes from Trump to Biden and that they complained about it on election day.”
Of course, nothing was done and the courts were not the least bit interested in any evidence so it was all just ignored. One way to cut down on electronic manipulation so it was all just ignored. One way to cut down on electronic manipulation is to restore the use of paper ballots. Hyde noted that, “Paper ballots not only allow for accurate vote counts, they leave a paper trail to recheck votes.”
Hyde also says we should, “Reinstate the precinct as the place where voters cast their ballots and where the ballots are counted.” He observed the problems with large counting facilities in major cities in certain states and how this contributes to vote fraud. He also advocated that the election process to be recorded with video and audio equipment. A real biggy was to “eliminate same-day voter registration.” He felt that, “Laws allowing for same-day voter registration or for internet voter registration should be repealed.” I can’t argue with that one. Years ago you used to have to register a month ahead of time or you couldn’t vote. Now you can just walk in off the street and register before you cast your ballot.
Hyde thinks we should, “Repeal laws that allow for unattended drop boxes for ballots,” and we should “repeal laws allowing for no-excuse absentee balloting.” I can see absentee balloting for people who may be out of town on election day or for those with health problems who cannot physically get to the polls but not for those who just don’t want to be bothered going out.
Hyde’s article covered much more than I can address here. For those who might be interested, this issue is “The New American,” Volume 37, No. 4, which can be purchased for $3.95 from “The New American,” P.O. Box 8040, Appleton, Wisconsin, 54912.
Al Benson Jr.
Sterlington
