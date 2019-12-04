Editor:
Aliciak Gray of Monroe rings the Salvation Army bell for donations at Brookshire food store to raise funds for the Army’s Ministries. The Army has a Thrift store at 145 Reagan St. in West Monroe that helps their funding. You can purchase or donate to the Thrift store. The Salvation Army Monroe office serve northeast Louisiana.
The Bell ringing for donations started in 1891 by Salvation Army Captain Joseph McFee in San Francisco. He wanted to provide a Christmas dinner for 1,000 poor people but had no way to pay for it. He came up with the idea of using a kettle for donations at the docks. He was very successful. Since then the Salvation Army Red Kettle ringing is recognized during the Christmas season with it volunteers and employees who stand outside of businesses and play/sing Christmas carols to inspire passers-by to place donations in the red kettle.
The Salvation Army provide many services to the community, including church service, feeding the poor (specials meals at Thanksgiving and Christmas), helping the poor meet basic needs, and temporary shelter for the homeless. They also have programs for addiction. The Salvation Army is a Protestant Christian church founded in 1865 by Evangelical William Booth in London to preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ and to provide help for the poor. Its officers are ministers. Today, The Salvation Army is active in virtually every corner of the world and serves in over 100 countries, offering God’s healing and hope to all those in need.
As a result of The Salvation Army programs, millions of individuals have turned their lives around and become productive citizens. Your donations help.
The Salvation is run by very dedicated and trained officers who care for the poor. It is rated as one of the most efficient charities in the United States.
Huey P. O’Neal, USAF-Ret.
West Monroe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.