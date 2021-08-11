Editor:
A “quockerwodger” is a wooden puppet whose movements are controlled by the strings of a puppet master. During the 1800s, this word was used to describe British politicians who were elected by their constituents by promising one thing but would later betray their constituents as they owed allegiance another party.
Today we see Senator Bill Cassidy, Senator Mitt Romey, and the other 16 Republican Senators who have sold out their Republican constituents and sided with Democrats to support the 1.2 trillion dollar “Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.”
Only 25 percent of this Act is going to what has been the traditional definition of infrastructure of roads and bridges with the rest being spent on social programs redefined as infrastructure. I agree our roads and bridges are in terrible shape and are in dire need of repair.
I also agree the other items listed at Senator Cassidy’s website about the Act are intriguing however, if this group of Rhino Republicans had any abilities to make deals, then they should have gotten something for our side in trade for their votes, such as completing the southern boarder wall and enforcement of our immigration laws.
Who in their right minds would want $1.2 trillion of our tax dollars to be used to build better roads and bridges for the shipment of cartel drugs and bring in criminal elements?
Illegal aliens are being released into our communities some with active Covid cases and I personally believe this is where our most recent outbreak in our area has originated.
How can Rhino Republicans support this Act without demanding Joe Biden and Kamala Harris do their jobs and fix their southern boarder disaster first?
These Rhino Republicans should have at the very least demanded real boarder protection and immigration laws be enforced and not just lip service before they even discussed any support for this Act.
Simply put, finish building the southern boarder wall and enforce the existing immigration laws before talking about spending more of our tax dollars or raising the debt ceiling.
If you don’t have those items listed on your to do list, then it’s not a deal for me and don’t look for my vote come election time Senator Cassidy.
Steve Ray
West Monroe
