Editor:
In 1912 there were people in the United States demonstrating for a socialist country, so it has been pushed for a long time. Slowly they grew in numbers. They are now bold and coming to the forefront in a much louder voice and intense wooing of the basic guy trying to pull their own weight in with young people. To know that in 2020, Americans have a choice between Socialism (communism) and a free AMERICA is absolutely mind boggling. A Russian President once said “we will conquer America from within, without firing a shot.”
Socialism (communism) only brings sorrow to the very people it says it protects. When communism fell in 1992, the Soviet Union States were left helpless and each family in a hopeless economic and spiritual situation. No free money each month.
Let me tell you what I saw as a result of socialism (communism) in 1997 — this was five years after the Russian Government pulled out of the Ukraine. The common people (aka us) had lost their government net. Food was scarce. Every family went outside town along the railroad track to plant a garden. It took several hours a day to go out and work their 20’ by 20’ garden. And when the vegetables were ready, one family member had to stay out at the garden all the time or others would steal the produce off the vine. Purchases for needed household items required days of standing in line and exorbitant prices. I do have pictures of this.
We were blessed to stay with a Christian single mother of one teenaged son. The apartment building she lived in housed 4,000 people. No that is not a typo. There are apartment buildings everywhere (government provided housings). There were no children on the small playground, there was rotten potato smell in all the halls due to potato storage in the cool hallway.
She lived on the seventh floor and the one elevator was broken in all but one of our trips up to her apartment. The water was off most of the day and turned on from 5-7 pm for baths. Needless to say, on the 7th floor it was always cold and I feared using too much water so I bathed in a 2-inch water level.
We learned that our host was a college graduate engineer. She worked on the train systems. She made 100 whatever their currency is in a month. She had a small shifter robe in her room it contained two changes of clothes and a coat. Their apartment was a one bedroom, very small kitchen, small bath and her son slept on the sofa in the small living room. She gave us her bedroom and he went to friends or floor. There was a balcony outside the kitchen that was full of vegetables growing in pots. She did not complain because that was all she had ever known. The son was an avowed communist and totally believed the government would be there for them.
The government of the Ukraine was broke and every old person in the Ukraine had lost their pension. The economy built on government owned businesses that employed government owned labor (aka us) had failed to provide for the common folks.
Yet the ones running the government lived in fine houses with fine dining and entertainment. We see this now with the career politicians. Living well above the status of the common folks.
This is the MOST important election. Don’t allow the Democratic Socialist (communist) advertised “Plan for America” to steal your vote by not voting for President Trump in the Republican Conservative party as our national leader. President Trump is not perfect but he has fought the Socialist Plan for four years!
The most important issue TODAY is the great divide between Freedom or a Government run country. Think about your kids or grandkids when the government fails and they are left with the garden in their front yard; that is if we are still allowed to buy our own homes. Their plan to have everyone live, shop and work in one area plans to save the government money when they take 75% of your check to feed and house you.
Verda Gates
West Monroe
