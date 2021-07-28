Editor:
Time. It gets away from you.
I have written many letters to the editor over the last 20 years. I write because I care deeply about our country. If I see something going on, that I think is good for the country, or something that maybe harmful to the country, I write about it. I can’t tell anyone what to do or what not to do. But I can call attention to events, both misleading events and factual events.
I believe that something is very wrong in our country.
If the military of another country showed up at our southern border one morning, would we allow them to invade that border, un-impeded? Wouldn’t our government be expected to meet that invasion with force? Of course, the answer is yes, and the question is a ridiculous one.
Minus an actual military invasion, we are being invaded nonetheless, and our government not only seems unable to stop the invasion, they are inviting it and welcoming the invaders. More than a 1.7 million so far this year. And they come by the thousands every day, and from all over the world.
If your neighbors suddenly decided they no longer liked their home, or their home required repairs they were unwilling or unable to make, but instead walked through your front door and decided to begin living in your home, eating your food and generally just insisting that you support them, what would you do? Would you just invite them in, to take what you had worked for, or would you force them out and call the police?
Seem like a dumb question? It’s not.
That is more or less exactly what is happening at our southern border. The only difference is that you are unable to stop the invaders and your government is welcoming them and assisting them.
There is really something very wrong in our country.
Frank Scalia
Monroe
