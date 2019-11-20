Editor:
Thanksgiving has been celebrated and defined in many ways by family and individuals. Some use the holiday to express their gratitude for the rewards they received in the past year. Many use Thanksgiving to say thank you to a special individual who has impacted them in some extraordinary and significant way. Teachers, our personal teachers, are often the giving individuals in life who leave a lasting and profound impression on us. Gratitude from the heart for their positive influence on our lives seems especially appropriate in this season of thanks.
Teachers are the potter who shapes the clay of their students into earthen vessels for knowledge and discernment. They are the goldsmith who refines the impure gold of their pupils into golden chalices for growth and development. They are role models and heroes for those who enter their classroom.
Teachers replace ignorance with learning, darkness with light, selfishness with altruism, pride with humility, carelessness with vigilance, indolence with energy, and chaos with tranquility.
They understand intuitively that instructing students is similar to the way in which a natural pearl is formed. It begins when an irritant that works its way into an oyster. Then as a defense mechanism, a fluid is used to coat the irritant. Layer upon layer of this coating, called nacre, is deposited until a lustrous pearl develops and emerges.
Parents entrust their children to them because they are confident that above all else, those teachers regard every child as precious beyond measure.
From pre-school to university they are professionals because they command and profess a unique body of knowledge. Indeed, teaching is one of the noblest of all professions.
In my native India, a child begins his schooling with other children in a teacher’s house where they learn the alphabet and arithmetic. I sat on the ground with other students and wrote on the pure sand using my index finger as we read in the Bible where Jesus stooped down and wrote on the ground (Gospel of John 8:6). One of the unforgettable lessons I learned from my teachers is that fear of the Lord, which imparts love, respect, and honor, is the beginning, the journey, and end of all wisdom.
As a young man I accepted every opportunity to learn more. After finishing high school and pre-university studies, I enrolled in Kerala University and Bangalore University where my teachers were learned, caring, and committed to teaching. I graduated with degrees in Psychology, Sociology, English Literature, Education, Philosophy, and Theology. I earned Master’s degree in Clinical Psychology.
My learning did not end in India. After I arrived in America in 2003 I enrolled in Loyola University in New Orleans and the University of Louisiana Monroe and earned master’s degrees in Pastoral Ministry and Marriage and Family Therapy. Next month I expect to receive from ULM a doctorate in Marriage and Family Therapy with a specialty in the spirituality of married couples.
Working on my doctoral degree was like climbing Mount Everest. It was not only so challenging, I had to pay a high price to obtain it. I confess that it was possible only because my professors took on the role of Sherpas, carrying much of the load as I struggled to reach the peak. My teachers here and in India taught me that wisdom is one of the greatest treasures one can hold on to in life and books are the never-failing friends and companions of the student.
The joy of being a student, a learner, a disciple of amazing teachers is indescribable. Each and every teacher I encountered in the classroom spoke to me with the non-verbal message that God is a real person, invisible and almighty, who created me to be with Him forever and that I am only a pilgrim on this earth and that life most definitely is worth living.
On this Thanksgiving Holiday season, I am honored, humbled and grateful to all my teachers, including most especially my first teachers -- my parents. Every day, my gratitude flows to them like the mighty Mississippi River flows without fail everyday for 2350 miles from its origins in northern Minnesota until it empties into the Gulf of Mexico.
This world is a much better place for what you teachers do every day when you enter your classroom. God bless you.
Sovichan Scaria
Monroe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.