Editor:
For the last several weeks, the Louisiana State Sovereign Committee (https://lastatesov.wixsite.com/lssc) has been contacting members of Louisiana’s State and parish governments, requesting that they implement several proposals, namely a Freedom to Drill Act, Firearms Freedom Act, Big Tech Accountability Act, Pro-Family Tax Policy, Nullification of Federal Executive Orders, Build a Louisiana Bullion Bank, and Strengthen Jury Nullification.
More information on each of these and how folks can support their adoption in Louisiana is available at the LSSC social media pages at Minds.com and Facebook.
We are grateful to Rep. Danny McCormick for his constitutional carry bill (House Bill 16) and to Rep Lance Harris for his bill on social media regulation (House Bill 14), both of which address in some degree issues raised above. But, overall, the response of Louisiana’s various State officials to these proposals has been very muted. Either they are keeping their support for such measures quiet until a later time, or they are not interested in using nullification to improve things here in Louisiana. Both would be a mistake, but particularly the latter.
The vast majority of the public’s attention regarding politics is focused not on what happens in their respective State capitols but on what happens in Washington City. It should be the reverse, for the real demarcation of any significance when it comes to checks and balances is not between the branches of the federal government (mostly a paper fantasy) but between the States and the federal government (actual historical institutions).
The 19th-century Southern statesman John Taylor of Caroline County, Virginia, once pointed out that a republican form of government is guaranteed to the States by virtue of each of them being the final judge of what is constitutional and what is not. If their judgment in that matter is usurped by the federal courts or any other department of the federal government, then there is no longer a voluntary union of sovereign, equal republics but a single dreary, regimented, undifferentiated mass ruled by an oligarchy from the marshes in Maryland.
Thus, state legislators, governors, and judges; police jurors, sheriffs, mayors, etc., have a duty to stop unlawful federal actions from operating in their jurisdictions. While we wish they would do so boldly, in the spirit of the Southern tradition of chivalry — seeking to protect the weak and defenseless from the powerful whatever the cost to themselves, which is an echo of the Lord Jesus Christ’s teaching, ‘Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends’ (St John’s Gospel 15:13) — yes, while we wish they would all charge out shouting, ‘Nous nullificons!’ (‘We nullify!’, if folks will pardon my rough French translation), we understand that many who hold those offices are motivated by less honorable intentions. But if they will not nullify for high moral reasons, let them consider this: They would find their popularity at home and abroad growing more rapidly (and with it, their ability to raise blasted campaign cash) as a result of voiding a couple of the more dangerous federal orders (e.g., the Gulf drilling ban or the transgender sports requirement) and making it stick, then they would by just about any other method available to them.
States across the union are defying federal regulations of everything from raw milk sales to facial recognition technology to civil asset forfeiture. Louisiana ought to join them, for her own good and for the sake of the well-being of her sister States. If Louisiana’s State and local governments would do their duty and nullify when necessary, then whatever Sen. Romney, Rep. Pelosi, and the rest of the power-hungry narcissists in Washington City try to scheme up will become much less important to our lives. That would be a great victory for all of us.
Walt Garlington
Swartz
