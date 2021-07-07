EDITOR’S NOTE: The Ouachita Citizen obtained this letter from Louisiana Solicitor General Liz Murrill to Gov. John Bel Edwards outing the adverse effects of two of the COVID-19 vaccines.
Dear Governor Edwards, Dr. Phillips and Dr. Kanter:
I have been in direct contact with Chief of Staff Mark Cooper, Executive Counsel Matthew Block, Dr. Phillips and Dr. Kanter in recent weeks to express my continuing concerns regarding myocarditis and pericarditis in young adults and teens who received the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. These medical conditions pose a grave threat to our children. My concerns are not theoretical — as you know, my 17-year-old otherwise healthy son spent four days in pediatric ICU with myocarditis just four weeks ago, only 24 hours after receiving his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. As of today, as the CDC convenes additional emergency meetings on this issue, the numbers have dramatically grown and the CDC has acknowledged there is a link.
I was shocked and dismayed, therefore, to see this June 19, 2021, LDH-produced program, “COVID-19 Vaccines & Children: What you need to know,” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2uW0IYkQbow. It ran the day before the CDC’s originally- scheduled Vaccine Safety Committee meeting on the myocarditis/pericarditis problem and is now posted on the LDH website and on YouTube. LDH provided a whole hour of grossly misleading propaganda with potentially deadly misinformation promoted by doctors, including Dr. Kanter, which completely undermines informed consent.1
There is no doubt myocarditis and pericarditis are confirmed adverse reactions to the vaccines and the problem is getting worse, not better. The VAERS System for reporting adverse events takes time to confirm reports and collect data, and yet the data is already of great concern. Even the incomplete data ending May 31 showed a much higher than normal incidence of cases. In just a few weeks, the numbers of reported cases have risen dramatically. Attorney General Landry and the Attorney Generals of Alabama and Montana, out of their shared concerns over this issue, have sent the following letter to the CDC Vaccine Safety Committee. (See attached correspondence.)
Myocarditis and pericarditis are very serious medical conditions, but LDH is minimizing this fact. After seeing some public health officials’ statements on this issue, my son’s lifelong pediatrician — a proponent of vaccines — stated, the terms “mild” and “myocarditis” should not even be uttered in the same sentence. So you can understand my shock at the LDH video. LDH underemphasized the connection of these conditions with the vaccines (“It just happens,” “not sure yet,” “very, very, small numbers”) and also underemphasized the nature of the conditions themselves (“side effects are mild,” “benefits are greater,” “take a couple of days off,” “symptoms cleared”). Instead of directing parents and young adults to take this issue seriously, the LDH panel of “experts” (none of which were pediatric cardiologists), deflected (vaccines are “a medical miracle!” “our ticket to normalcy!” “safe and effective!”). All of these statements are flatly false and potentially deadly.
The numbers are not small and myocarditis and pericarditis, if untreated or unknown, can be deadly. The numbers of reported incidents are growing larger day-by-day, and the CDC has acknowledged the problem.2 That is why it is stunningly disappointing to see LDH minimizing it. I certainly expected the opposite.
My 17-year-old son was in grave danger, but like many parents, I did not know it. Had the initial emergency room doctor actually been aware of this issue, perhaps she would not have dismissed my concerns. Given his subsequent test results, I am certain he would only have been permitted to return to Baton Rouge in an ambulance attached to a heart monitor with a defibrillator close by, if at all. Instead, I drove him home from Texas alone wondering what I would do if he went into cardiac arrest on I-49 at 11 p.m. at night. With Troponin levels at 16, we were not in the Emergency Room at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital the next day for no reason. Nor was he hooked up to pulse-oxygen and heart monitors for four days and required to receive a 15-hour IVIg infusion, under the supervision of specialists in the pediatric intensive care, to treat “mild side effects.”
In addition to an infusion to “stop his body from attacking itself,” he underwent daily ECGs, an MRI, and had bloodwork drawn every 6 hours, He was starting work as a camp counselor, where he could have had a massive heart attack and died had we followed the advice of Dr. Kanter and the LDH “experts” (one of which, I would note, is the “Doctor for the People” — a “medical broadcast journalist” who appears on Dr. Oz). Last week, a 13-year-old Michigan child died of myocarditis and pericarditis three days after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine,3 a completely avoidable tragedy had the CDC and State Departments of Health, like LDH, not downplayed this threat. Have you determined this is the price parents must unwittingly pay to reach higher statistics of vaccinated people in our State?
Not only are these conditions very serious, with the potential for long-term heart damage and possibly failure, but treatment and follow up care is costly. Our hospital bills and pre- and post-hospitalization doctor’s bills will exceed $30,000. My son requires specialized care from pediatric cardiologists for at least six months while the damage to his heart heals. He will have to wear a Holter Monitor for a week in two months, after his heart has more time to heal. He is prohibited from engaging in athletics or even P.E. at school for six months.
As children head into summer camps, two-a-day football practices, cross country, volleyball, and other competitive athletics in the summer and fall, they could be literally running right into fatal cardiac arrest. And yet LDH said none of this. (“Scholarships! “Lottery prizes!”).
Your and LDH’s misguided effort to promote the unnecessary vaccination of children and young adults in the face of a clear and present danger to their health and safety is irresponsible and could cause children to die. For health care professionals, this is gross medical malpractice. And it certainly undermines the informed consent that is necessary for parents and young adults to evaluate their own risks. Moreover, it is a violation of medical ethics to promote the vaccination of individuals for whom the risk outweighs the benefits (children) as a means of protecting someone else (older adults). Yet this is precisely what LDH promoted through this propagandized video.
Attorney General Landry and I oppose any mandates that individuals be vaccinated. But even absent a mandate, you should be providing the People with accurate information. This is even more important for young adults and teens, who have low to no risk even if they contract COVID-19. These vaccines have not been subjected to the full rigor, size, or scope of clinical testing of other fully-approved vaccines.
With children and younger adults, in particular, the statistics referenced by LDH are highly misleading. The relevant population is not all individuals in the world who have been vaccinated, but the age group of young adults and children. The testing on this population is not even close to that of older adults. And the risk posed by COVID-19 is not the same either.
I will continue to monitor this issue as it develops, and you can be sure that both Attorney General Landry and I will continue to provide information to the public on this issue as it develops. I ask that you promptly remove this grossly misleading and dangerous video from your website and from YouTube.
Elizabeth Baker Murrill
Solicitor General
Office of the Attorney General
1 The CDC meeting was subsequently rescheduled to this week.
2 CDC safety group says there’s a likely link between rare heart inflammation and in young people after Covid shot, CNBC, June 23, 2021, https://www.cnbc.com/2021/06/23/cdc-reports-more-than-1200-cases-of-rare-heart- inflammation-after-covid-vaccine-shots.html.
