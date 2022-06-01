I intended to write this last fall but didn’t get around to it. When I heard that Terry Bowden was going to be ULM’s coach, I said that we were going to attend some games, and we did.
It was apparent that ULM football was different. Not that flashy, but the effort was there. Then one night as I was browsing TV channels I came across a show called “Inside ULM Football.” It was filmed after a win, and the excitement and celebration was evidence that this man really relates to these young players.
Let’s be truthful — ULM is not one of the most sought after football coaching jobs. How we hired someone of Coach Bowden’s pedigree is a mystery to me, but we’ll take it!
Fast forward to a few weeks ago when I was attending a track meet on campus. Between events, my grandson and I went to the Field House to see if we could meet Coach Bowden and thank him for coming here. A nice young man met us at the door and escorted us to Coach Bowden’s office. He took us in as if we were family. He took pictures with us, and showed us all of the memorabilia in his office. Anyone who follows college football is aware of the Bowden family history, and the walls were full.
What a nice and humble man. How many people of his stature would spend this much time with unannounced visitors? We will support ULM football again this fall by attending games when we can, and I hope others will too.
