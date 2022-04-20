Editor:
Little decisions make a big difference.
Our lives are nothing if not for the decisions we make daily. Some are huge, even life changing. Others are insignificant to our future but seemingly monumental at the time when we make them.
I was thinking about just this morning and wrote the above words before I received a note from my old friend, Pat ‘Pappy’ Anderson, of the published book of essays, “Pappy’s Proverbs.”
He sent me a copy of a letter he had written announcing his retirement from a leadership role with The Neville Tiger Scramble, aka The Bill Ruple Memorial Scholarship as it was called upon its beginning, in 1997.
Coach Bill Ruple was an iconic figure in and around Monroe and all things Neville for several decades, beginning in the late forties/early fifties. He was a great coach, not only of football, but of life.
Bill Ruple passed away in 1995, at the young age of 82. But oh, what a legacy he left.
After his death, another memorable and admired figure of the Neville Nation, Buckey McElroy, decided to begin a scholarship fund in Coach Ruple’s name, as a way of recognizing Coach and helping young students in their educational aspirations. He provided the seed money, and deposited $4,000 for that purpose, in a special account at Central Bank in Monroe.
Mrs. Ruple, the coach’s wife, called Pat Anderson and asked if he would assist Buckey in getting the Bill Ruple Memorial Scholarship Fund started. Pat said, “Yes,” and together, he and Buckey launched the first golf tournament in order to raise money for the fund.
Their first committee consisted of seven loyal Neville alumni, who became the Charter members. Besides Pat and Buckey, the Charter members were Bobby Johnson, Bill Ledoux, Richard Burgoyne, Martha Upshaw and Emily Tucker.
That 1996 event was held at Frenchman’s Bend CC, and raised enough for four $1,000 scholarships for four years. Over the next 26 years, the fund has grown to the unimaginable total of more than $284,685. In just the last two years, it has provided two scholarships a year at $2,000 each per year for four years for $16,000.
Over the years, the fund name has changed several times, and now is know as the Bill Ruple-Charlie Brown Scholarship, honoring yet another iconic Neville coach, Charlie Brown.
That initial phone call from Mrs. Ruple was one of those little pebbles one throws into a lake. Ripples continue to roll, just from the power of the pebble entering the water.
What a great legacy and how proud all concerned must be that Buckey began this ripple with his first stone and that Pat said “Yes, I will help get this thing going.”
Just another example of how decisions we make, however large or small, have such a monumental impact on our lives and the lives of so many others. Decisions made at a time when we have no idea of their ultimate importance. It’s kind of like the pebble in the lake. The ripples just keep rippling.
Thank you, Pat, and all the many unnamed Neville Nation warriors. You have no idea the number of ripples caused by your contributions.
Frank Scalia
Monroe
