Many Americans, myself included, have watched with growing alarm as our southern border with Mexico has become, for all intents and purposes, non-existent.
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has, more than once, said both in writing and in public speeches that he is not about to enforce U.S. immigration laws nor will those underlings who work for him enforce them, nor will they deport an illegal alien unless he commits murder or some crime equally as horrendous.
Many illegal aliens are being discretely flown all over the country on flights that take place in the wee hours of the morning when almost no one sees them. Unfortunately for the Biden regime, this little illegal alien resettlement scheme has been photographed and gotten some attention. But the regime just claims it’s not really happening. Hogwash.
R. Cort Kirkwood, writing in the New American magazine for March 7 has written, “But the most important takeaway from the Biden-Mayorkas immigration ‘failure’ is that it does not prove that the pair is incompetent or they don’t know what they are doing. Indeed, from their perspective, what’s happening at the border, and to internal immigration enforcement, isn’t a failure at all. Refusing to enforce the law and bragging about it suggests quite the opposite.
“It is purposeful. The ‘failure’ is designed. The treason has a reason. Flood the country with ‘migrants’ who Biden and his party comrades believe will vote for Democrats and permanently enthrone the party. Then begins the dispossession of the American people and the abrogation of their rights, and the imposition of an unconstitutional totalitarian regime.”
That’s the real name of this illegal immigration game and the American people had best wake up realize what’s going on and begin to protest long and loud about it to their friends, to their congresspersons, to their local papers and to anyone else that will pay attention. It is easier to lose your liberty than to gain it back.
