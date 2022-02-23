Editor:
I began writing, innocently enough, as an 18-year-old. I had never thought of it as a vocation, and that’s just as well because I would have probably been a miserable failure. I began writing, as I have reported before, out of desperation: 18-years-old, in a foreign country halfway around the world, in a place where just a year before, thousands of 18-year-olds just like me had fought a war and many lost their lives.
When push came to shove, I would rather have written trivia than dig bunkers in a hillside in Korea, so I took the plunge and began writing for the Marine Corps publication, “The First Word.”
I never dreamed then, what an impact that decision would have on my life. Writing as I did there in Korea, just reinforced a self confidence I had begun building in high school. Not just in writing, but in being able to take a position, formulate an opinion based on fact, and then present and pursue a goal. I also learned that if I constructed my words in a certain way, they could and would be used to inform.
After almost two years of applying my writing skills in the Marine Corps, and a year of University training, I once again rolled the dice. I left school, and with a young bride, moved to New Orleans to enter a field of retail. A field where long term rewards of success , depending on one’s idea of success, was at best, slim to none. Not necessarily a field upon which a successful career might be built.
But by then I had a self confidence that I could accomplish anything I wanted to, if I really wanted it.
That was the key. I had to really want it. Once I got the taste of success, I wasn’t about to give it up. It just tasted too good.
But success doesn’t, and didn’t, come easy or without sacrifice. Accepting challenges and responsibilities, with little to no compensation, other than an opportunity to be successful. It’s probably a concept that few would find attractive today, but in the 1950s and 1960s, it offered a chance to excel and the hope that the right people would notice.
Just like everything else in my life, there was an urgency. No time to waste.
By the time I was 24, I had a family and the independence of an executive position, albeit at a low level. I had been out of high school, into college, into and out of the Marine Corps, and back into college. And then, I dove into the retail world.
Promotions came relatively easy and swiftly. By the time I had reached the age of 30 I had risen through the ranks and was responsible for multiple stores. By 40 I was an officer in the company and responsible for more than 100 stores in a chain my company had acquired.
Life was good. But it did have its roller coaster elements. Ups and downs. Sunny days and rainy days.
The rainy days actually became more of a challenge. Less of an opportunity to improve but more of one to correct the record.
It seems odd, that something that seemed to reinforce a self confidence, that eventually led to a measure of personal success in a world of business where individual successes were few by comparison, would now, at this late stage in life, once again give me the confidence I need to go on. For however long that is, until the last word.
Frank Scalia
Monroe
