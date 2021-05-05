Editor:
You can’t legislate the poor into freedom by legislating the wealthy out of freedom.
What one person receives without working, another must work for without receiving. The government cannot give to anybody, anything that the government does not first take from somebody else.
When one half of the people get the idea that they do not have to work because the other half is going to take care of them — and the other half gets the idea that it does no good to work because somebody else is going to get what they work for: That my dear friend is about the end of any nation. You can not multiply wealth by dividing it.
Quoting Dr. Adrian Rogers.
The proverb warns you should not bite the hand that feeds you. But maybe you should if it prevents you from feeding yourself.
Robbie Taylor
