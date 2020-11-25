Editor:
Two little words, appropriate when the courtesy extended is little indeed such as holding a door open for someone burdened with an armful of packages or for a person who is waiting patiently to enter a long line of traffic. Much too little, however, when what has been done is much more than a simple courtesy, when it is truly life-saving as with all those committed persons who have come to our rescue to fight this life-threatening COVID-19.
We refer not just to the doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, and medical technicians, but also to the other warriors in our hospitals, the housekeeping staff, security services, kitchen staff, administration, and medical supply providers. We refer here as well to those who came out of retirement to join the battle to protect and save. You put your own lives at risk to save ours. Your service is all the more praiseworthy when we consider that COVID-19 is a new virus, one that we knew little about when it first landed on our shores. We turn to the Holy Scriptures to find the right words.
For the providers who have succumbed to this virus, the Scriptures tell us that “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.” Your love surely is even greater when so many of you have laid down your lives caring for others you hardly know. Your reward in the Father’s house must be great indeed.
For those providers who continue to care for those among us who have been stricken by COVID-19, we salute and thank not just you but your families as well as they worry about you while you are away from home fighting the good fight. When it is time to face your Lord, we pray that you hear “Well done good and faithful servant, when I was sick and dying, you were there to comfort Me.”
Sovichan Scaria, PhD.
Edward O’Boyle, PhD.
Monroe
