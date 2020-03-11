Dear Editor:
Trump Supporter or not, here is what is really going on.
Analogy: You have been gone out of country for the past two years. When you returned you found that the person that was keeping your house for you had allowed hundreds of rats to infest your home. The rats are eating all of your business prospects one at a time. The rats are going to sleep in your bed and change all the rules of the house. They now own your house and you have to obey them or they will bite you and put their excrement all over the house. (Obama Administration)
This guy’s name is on the approved rat killing list but he looks horrible. He has a very rough voice, a very ugly face and eats some really crazy stuff. He is not the kind of person you would expect to come in and help you. But there he is, because he cares about your house, and he wants to help you get rid of the rats. By this time he is the best friend you have! And he won your business fair and square. (President Trump)
That is the way we feel about Trump. He is crude, says things without thinking, and has been a supporter of some we do not agree with before, but he knows that our enemy is militant extreme Muslims and those within politics that want us to be a communist country.
He knows that our jobs are going to the people who came into this country illegally. He knows that our government is broken and he knows that he must have people with knowledge around him to work with congress.
Just as the rat handler tosses the rats out of your house, so Trump has served and has much improved our economy. Trump understands business. Neither has he caved to every radical ideology from the fight within. Anyone else would have said “here, you go you do it.” Nope: impeach, impreach, impeach has not slowed him from his promises.
This is America. We are Americans. Not Irish Americans, not blue Americans, not English Americans and not any other countries’ American. We had a country that welcomed immigrants, and they became Americans NOT under Mexican flags.
We had a country that welcomed innovation and our people had jobs. We had a country where we were not ruled with an iron fist. Most of us like that we are getting that country back. This is the country, America, which President Trump has kept his promises to restore. Help keep America great! Know in whom you vote.
Early Voting March 21-March 28. The Republican Caucus will be March 28 at American Legion, Forsythe Avenue, in Monroe. Stop by from noon-4 p.m. and vote for your Republican candidate.
Verda Gates
West Monroe
