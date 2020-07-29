Editor:
A mistake you should not make is to think the election this November, for POTUS, will be anything like the election of 1948 between Truman and Dewey. Truman won that election with more than 303 electoral votes, creating an upset that no one saw coming. In fact, one prominent newspaper, the night before, had already printed and released an issue, with the front page headline “Dewey beats Truman.”
The differences between 1948 and 2020 in our country are stark. Truman, a Democrat, was running for re-election. He had risen to the presidency just months before when Franklin Delano Roosevelt suddenly died from a brain hemorrhage, a hemorrhagic stroke, less than three months into his last (4th) term. During those final nine months when Truman served, he accumulated quite a record of successes, not the least of which was ending World War II. That momentous event was fresh in the minds of the American people, and Truman was a populist.
Dewey, on the other hand, was a Republican governor of New York. Back in the day, he was supported by the media in general, and specifically the print media, specifically The New York Times.
For months prior to the election, the media had bombarded the nation with propaganda about what a great leader Dewey would be at rebuilding a nation that had spent so much of its fortune to win the war.
But their message and constant support of Dewey, was only heard in the big northeastern cities, like New York City, and not in middle America. Those conditions would be more analogous to our election of 2016 between Trump and Clinton.
Despite similarities, 2020 is different.
Trump is a sitting president who has established himself as a leader among the middle of America. He is a populist with perhaps the greatest record ever, for working people. He has done more for black employment, female employment, Latin American employment than any administration in recent history. The economy of our country has never been stronger than in the first three years of the Trump Administration. He deregulated so much of the restrictive regulations enacted during 12 years of the Obama/Biden administration, that our economy exploded and everyone benefited.
Six months into the fourth year of Trump’s first term, a curious thing happened. The COVID-19, or Coronavirus, was unleashed across the world. Big changes to the economy were instantaneous. The Democrats, with a weak if not incapacitated candidate in Joe Biden, seized the moment. I make no judgment as to the actual destructive nature of the virus, but the hype about its potential destruction has been relentless. And by the media, both print and television, who this time, unlike 1948, are almost completely aligned with the Democrats. At the risk of and to us all, they, the Democrats and the media, are willing to continue a campaign of fear of the COVID-19 in order to keep our economy shut down. Anything to create economic instability that has a negative effect on the Trump presidency.
In the middle of it all, came the tragic murder of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of a white policeman.
Loosely knit organizations like Antifa, which had been causing destructive protest prior, now really crawled out of the sewers. And then, a Marxist organization known as Black Lives Matter merged with a legitimate organization of black people, and BLM rose to prominence. Riots and “peaceful” demonstrations popped up everywhere. Democratic governors and mayors of cities everywhere seized the opportunity those riots provided to further divide citizens.
The move now, is to keep the fear of the virus, and the turmoil caused by that fear and the riots, to keep our country shut down until after the November elections.
Frank Scalia
Monroe
