According to an article I read, if you are someone that flies a Gadsden flag or a Betsy Ross flag the FBI just might consider you a “Militia Violent Extremist.”
It turns out the FBI has a document, unclassified but internal, called the “Domestic Terrorism Symbols Guide.” This document was leaked, apparently by a whistleblower, and it shows that the FBI is pursuing the falsehood that American patriots, whom they label as “white supremacists,” are the main threat that faces this country.
This information was leaked to Project Veritas on Aug. 2. The FBI document lays out their argument that the symbols, imagery and language of the Militia Violent Extremists all involve the common themes “found on propaganda, online platforms, memes, merchandise, group logos, flags...”
In an attempt to curb the damage they might be doing with all this, the FBI issued a disclaimer that not everyone who uses these symbols is an extremist, but their overall message is clear.
If you use any of these symbols you “could” be an extremist so maybe you better not use such symbols’ and you better not dare to use your First Amendment rights to defend them, lest the FBI decide to pay you a visit and you end up being guilty until you can prove your innocence.
Sadly, we have reached the place in this country where the government is at war with a large segment of its own people and heaven help you if you do not agree with the official government line on any subject—especially a subject having to do with the last election or the Second Amendment.
Your disagreement with officials in Washington can now be construed as “white supremacy” or “violent extremism.” And your First Amendment rights now allow you to agree with only what the government tells you and you are to disagree with anything else. Agree and be a good little prole or disagree and be a “white extremist.”
The choice is up to you—but heaven help you if you make the wrong choice because as the man once said in a movie, “The tumbril awaits.”
