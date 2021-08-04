Editor:
I guess it may be my age but I am truly getting tired of hearing and reading politics. I have come to the conclusion much of the news heard or read are big fat lies. Growing up in Tallulah, my dad or my mom did not sit in front of the television to hear how bad things were and how much worse they would get. Thank God there was no Facebook or even internet.
We worked during the hot summer days then came home to sit under a big pecan tree to enjoy each other’s company and hear the birds sing and the crickets calling out. We enjoyed our weekends watching “Gunsmoke,” the Friday night fights and Ed Sullivan on Sundays. Then Lawrence Welk when it appeared in 1955.
Life was good, life was pleasant and Sundays always led us to church. If a person was sick, they stayed home. The music on KTVE, our radio station, was uplifting and the DJs were great.
My advice to folks—even though no one asked for it—is simply this: Turn off the TV, sit under a tree and eat homemade ice cream.
Be happy with what God has given you and joy will fill your heart.
I know the world has changed; I also know things will no doubt get worse, but why worry and let wrinkles take over your face. As a Christian, I know man is not in control, neither here locally or even worldwide, but God is in control and always has been. When He says enough, we win. We have been in West Monroe 51 years and it is a pleasant, clean and beautiful place to live.
Mary and I will continue to enjoy the life God has given us, no matter what the world throws at us. All you folks reading this should do the same.
God bless West Monroe and God bless America.
Rudy & Mary Hernandez
West Monroe
