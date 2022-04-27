President Joe Biden has nominated another far-left radical to be a federal judge for the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals which sits in Atlanta, Georgia and has jurisdiction over Georgia and Alabama.
According to TheNewAmerican.com for April 22nd: “President Biden’s latest nominee is Nancy Abudu, a radical leftist—if not a communist—who toils for the openly anti-white, pro-communist Southern Poverty Law Center. Hearings on Biden’s nominee are slated for April 27.”
That’s this week.
It seems that Ms. Abudu is a strategic litigation director for the Southern Poverty Law Center. While this nomination may not seem to affect Louisiana you have to keep in mind that, should an opening for a federal judgeship happen to occur here, you have to realize that Biden will nominate some radical leftist for the position and then it will be up to our senators to do the homework and alert the public to the fact that yet another socialist is being seriously considered for the post.
Based on Biden’s track record so far, everyone he has nominated for anything has been a radical leftist. I don’t believe he is capable of nominating anything else. Like his former boss, Obama, he is mired in a far left milieu and can’t see anything but socialists and communists as worthwhile to hold positions of importance—and this is to the detriment of our republic.
