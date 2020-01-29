Editor:
It’s election time again and the promises fly. Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo says he will reduce crime but that’s a promise for the future. Let’s look at his past.
Monroe has the highest crime rate per capita in the state and nation. He says violent crime has been reduced but the figures do not show that. There were 14 murders.
Promises fly in an election year and Monroe keeps believing his empty promises and re re elect him. They are just lies.
When I served on the Monroe City Council, I brought Dr. Peter Scharf, a Harvard trained criminologist, to Monroe twice. He was to apply for millions of dollars in grants – free money – to help fight crime.
Mayo discouraged city employees from attending any meetings. It was all political and he told me so.
Dr. Scharf left and nothing was done.
Mayo hired a non-qualified consultant, paid him with your money and no report.
Police are understaffed.
Mayo held several public safety meetings… photo ops with no results. Now he wants you to believe his lies again to get re-elected. He denies that Monroe has a problem with crime. Do you believe him? At a news conference Jan 1, 2020, he claimed this was an affront to the community, a challenge to his noble intentions and a disgrace to the sacred holiday. Wow.
But look at his record of lies. Population has decreased, Monroe is losing jobs and there is no economic improvement.
Wake up, Monroe.
Ray Armstrong
Monroe
