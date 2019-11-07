Editor:
We have heard the comment, “career politician,” but Mike Walsworth has served our area with integrity, dignity, honor and wisdom to make the right decisions that were needed to be made.
He has never compromised the decisions he has made for the people he has represented.
Mike Walsworth has been elected to the offices he has held as a representative and senator by a large majority of the votes which indicates that there is a large majority of our area that has trusted his leadership in government for the state of Louisiana for a long time.
Mike Walsworth has the leadership and ability to manage the office of the Clerk of Court just as he has helped lead the business and budgets for the state of Louisiana as a representative and senator.
Yes, he is a career politician with the integrity, dedication, devotion and wisdom in serving his constituency, and he will continue those commitments in serving as the Clerk of Court of Ouachita Parish.
John Pace
West Monroe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.