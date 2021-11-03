When Donald Trump was president, he operated on the idea of “America First,” for our people first. This principle drove his agenda and it was good for this country and its citizens.
Now we are stuck with Joe Biden in the White House and though I don’t believe he sets the agenda, the Obama clones that use him as their mouthpiece do. And this is to our harm.
It seems that everything the Biden/Warren regime promotes is geared to make sure that America ends up finishing last and red China ends up first. This goes all the way from our open border policy to the tenants of Critical Race Theory in our schools. For those that don’t realize it, Critical Race Theory is a Marxist construct, the objective of which is to pit the races against one another rather than help them work together as Americans.
As for Biden’s open border scheme, the purpose of this is to change our demographic make-up so that when illegal aliens are allowed to vote (as they will be) they will mostly vote for Democratic candidates so that the party presently in power can remain in power and convert our constitutional republic into a socialist “democracy.”
Along the way, they have shut down most of our oil industry, forcig us to buy oil from others at twice the price or more. And the current rate of inflation is geared to hurt the middle class, which is just what the current regime desired.
And the current craze to get every person in the country vaccinated except the incoming illegal aliens is moving thousands of workers out of work: police, firemen, nurses, etc. Undoubtedly, these jobs will be filled by unvaccinated illegals.
And that’s okay with the Biden crowd.
They are at war with American citizens, not with the illegal aliens they have to replace us with.
It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out what is going on here. Let’s hope enough Americans figure it out before the next election.
