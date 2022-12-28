Editor:
Citizenship in our republic is one of the greatest privileges anyone could have. It is how we, as Americans, exercise political power over our government and ultimately, each other. This makes participation in our democracy both a right and a tremendous responsibility for American citizens who choose to exercise it. Voting in any election, be it federal, state or municipal, is the act of stepping forward and saying that your views should be upheld and enforced by law.
Our government rests on the assumption and trust that those who have a say over how we govern ourselves are our countrymen and fellow citizens. That trust is the lifeblood of our republic. It is one of the pillars upholding our social contract and it is incumbent on me as Secretary of State to guarantee Louisianians that their representatives were fairly elected and chosen by those who are legally allowed to vote.
It is my firm belief that the right to vote must be reserved for American citizens. That is why I am proud that my office worked with state Rep. Debbie Villio and state Sen. Beth Mizell to pass Amendment 1 during the most recent legislative session. On the Dec. 10 ballot, voters overwhelmingly chose to pass the amendment so that our state constitution would explicitly prohibit non-citizens from registering or voting in any election in our state. Sixty-three of 64 parishes voted in favor of the amendment, with 73 percent of voters statewide supporting its passage.
Thanks to this, our state constitution further aligned with federal law, which prohibits any non-citizens from voting in federal races. The amendment goes a step further and bars non-citizens from voting in any race.
Other states, including Maryland, California, New York and Vermont have exploited language in their constitutions and passed laws to allow for non-citizen voting in municipal elections. This is an egregious mistake that undermines the integrity of our elections and our democracy as a whole. It jeopardizes the voters’ faith in their elections and puts the political health and long-term stability of the republic at risk.
Non-citizen voting in municipal elections is wrong in principle, and in practice, it could open the door for foreign nationals with no fidelity to our community and country to exercise political power over our citizens. It would irreparably weaken one of the strongest ties that binds us together as a nation.
Louisianians and Americans as a whole must be able to trust that it is only their fellow citizens that are making choices at the ballot box that impact us all.
This practice flies in the face of what it means to be a citizen, it cheapens the right to vote for the sake of partisan advantage, and it represents a very real danger to the union.
The right to vote is sacred and it must be reserved for American citizens. As long as I am Secretary of State, I will do everything in my power to stop non-citizen voting from happening in Louisiana.
Kyle Ardoin
Secretary of State
