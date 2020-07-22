Dear Editor
Often we forget to say thank you when good things happen.
Today I offer a great big thank you for several improvements on the west of West Monroe. Thank you Mayor Staci Mitchell for completing the repairs to Maine street, formally tagged “Pain Street” by Freeman Blaney. We thank you so much for that fix! I was embarrassed for people to come from out of town and shake the horses up like that.
Also thanks to La. Dept. of Transportation for helping us turn left at Well Road and I-20. After years of waiting (sometimes 15 to 20 minutes) to turn left we even love, love the four-way stop we have now. I just hope the big rigs can negotiate the roundabout when it is completed. But for now the four-way stop is great relief.
I do not want to leave out how much we appreciate D&J Construction for making their office and equipment a really decent looking place. They have used the space well and when we pass by nothing is cluttered with junk everywhere. Thanks for your business looking good! P.S. But what is behind the green door? Just a little humor for those old enough to remember that song!
Just one more request — would someone please remove the “ugly divider fence” in West Monroe’s I-20 corridor from Stella /Mills to new business on the frontage road? Notice there is no divider fence left in Monroe corridor.
Thanks folks, you have made some of the ‘West of West Monroe’ people happy during a crazy, crazy time. See, good things are happening!
Verda Gates
West Monroe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.