Editor:
I stepped down from the bench in Winnfield, Louisiana on December 31, 2020. In 2017, the Louisiana Legislature enacted certain legislation called the Justice Reform Initiative.
Certain non-violent offenders were to be put through programs design to prevent their reentry into the penal system. These individuals were to be released early.
The real reason this legislation was passed was that the State no longer was willing to pay the costs of incarceration of criminal offenders which was rising rapidly. The stated reason for the law was that it would reduce the number of people coming back into the system in the future, and only non-violent criminals would be eligible.
Sounds good on the surface, doesn’t it? Only non-violent criminals are being let out early. Consider, however, that the vast majority of crimes are non-violent. Selling drugs is non-violent. Burglary (breaking into someone’s home or property) is non-violent.
Felony theft is non-violent. And, of course, if the offense is non-violent, it cannot be harmful to society. Tell that to the parents of a drug-addicted child. Tell that to a person who has had his sense of safety and security taken away by a non-violent burglary or theft.
Seventy percent of the money saved by early release (why not 100 percent?) was to be used for crime prevention programs. To this date, I have not seen what money has been saved or what has been done with that money.
Does the average individual really think that attending classes is going to keep a person from committing further crime after release? I certainly do not. But the State wants the public to believe that con, and the State also wants us to believe that it is all right because only non-violent criminals (drug dealers, burglars and thieves) are being released, and they are not going to do anything damaging to society.
In closing, I would not that we had four or five individuals from Winn Parish who went through the program and were released early and yet were arrested again on felony charges within five days of their early release. Great program we have here in Louisiana.
Government does not care about public safety if it costs too much. Why do you think there is such a thing as parole? Most felons get out on parole after serving only 25-percent of their sentence. Another early release method that serves to reduce the cost of incarceration. Don’t blame this one on the judges. The Legislature passes harsh sentencing laws on the front end that are publicized. Then on the back end they let the criminals out early on parole and the judges have no say. But they don’t publicize that.
Go figure.
Jacque D. Derr
Winnfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.