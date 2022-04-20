Most everyone is aware of the Pennington Biomedical Research Center located in Baton Rouge, which is associated with Louisiana State University.
But how many know about the New Iberia Research Center (NIRC) located in New Iberia, which is associated with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette? Or about the research facility in St. Gabriel (Iberville Parish)associated with NIRC?
The NIRC is the nation’s largest academically affiliated, nonhuman primate research center and is home to more than 8,500 Rhesus monkeys. Located on a former naval base 30 miles south of Lafayette, the center’s research and development have focused on infectious diseases such as flu, RSV, Zika, and Ebola as well as developing vaccines for HIV and SIV.
More recently, their focus has been the Pfizer-BioNTech immunization for COVID- 19 and eight vaccine and therapeutic drug studies related to COVID-19.
The Department of Defense, the National Institute of Health, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and pharmaceutical companies all fund the NIRC. The NIRC is a biosafety level 2 facility and is currently seeking $25 million to expand manufacturing and, ostensibly, to get level 3 accreditation.
As a level 3 biolab, they would be enabled to conduct research that can handle live, airborne infectious agents like COVID-19. And they would no longer be required to transport vaccinated monkeys out of state to a level 3 research center in Texas.
While NICR is experimenting on monkeys in New Iberia and St. Gabriel, Pennington is experimenting on humans in Baton Rouge.
People are gaining knowledge of research being conducted all over the world- from Wuhan, China to Ft. Detrick, Maryland and now in many parts of Louisiana.
One is naturally led to wonder how many other biomedical labs are in the state and what sort of research they’re conducting…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.