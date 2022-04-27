Editor:
Every president of the United States has had almost unlimited powers and the latitude to make decisions commensurate with the Office of the President. And the people of the U.S. have confidently and willingly relied on the dedication, loyalty and adherence to the Constitution by their elected president, to perform and to make decisions in “the best possible interest of the electorate.”
The president’s actions and decision making are assumed to be in the best interest of all the citizens, regardless of party affliction,race, religion, gender or any other possible consideration.
A serious question, that has far reaching implications, is when, if ever, do the citizens of the U.S. have the ability to remove a president when it becomes a general and majority opinion that a president is not capable of carrying out those duties in the manner described above.
When do a president’s actions become illegal?
What is the recourse of the people, other than the prolonged and manipulative mechanisms of the 25th Amendment to the Constitution? What is the recourse of the citizens when they have lost all confidence in the political leaders who would enforce a 25th Amendment fraught with outcomes that would do nothing more than expand the already destructive actions?
Our country is a mess.
Oligarchs and billionaire businessmen influence our lives each day. They control what we see and therefore, what we think and believe. They tell us not to believe our “lying eyes” and we go along. They create social platforms and then control what we post and see on those platforms. They tell us there are more than two human genders, and we believe the absurdity of that. They convince people that babies in the womb are nothing more than a clump of cells and can be discarded as such and at will. And more and more, we believe them. They tell us biological men can pretend to be women, and we believe them. They tell us that if we are of the Caucasian race, white, we have had too many privileges, and must now take a secondary role in our existence, and we believe them. They tell us we are inherently racist, and we believe them.
All men are created equal, but not guaranteed an equal outcome in their lives. there are successful white people and unsuccessful white people. Successful black people and unsuccessful black people. Successful people of all races, and not so successful people of all races.
Race is not a prerequisite for success. The opportunity is there for all to be successful, both financially and socially. The outcomes of those opportunities depends on the individuals.
Frank Scalia
Monroe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.