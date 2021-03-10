Editor:
I hate to beat the proverbial “dead horse,” but the actions of the Biden Administration in only the first 50/60 days, are astoundingly puzzling.
There was a complete halt to work on the Keystone pipeline. A move that instantly put much more than 11,000 people out of work and with no income. That number includes not only the actual pipeline construction workers, but the hundreds of other businesses that were created because of that construction.
Then he stopped all oil leasing in the Gulf of Mexico and on federal lands. Many more incomes and jobs gone. In the short time Trump had been president, the United States had become the number one petroleum producer in the world, no longer dependent on any other nation. That is no longer true.
He canceled President Trump’s Iran policies. Policies which had stopped Iran in its tracks in their ability to produce nuclear weapons. Then he began efforts to re-join President Obama’s Paris Accord. He back-tracked on the progress that President Trump had made in the Middle East; progress that was unprecedented.His promises to “unite” Americans has done nothing but create more division.
He has made comments and claims about COVID-19 vaccines which not only have no basis in fact. Instead, they are more like lies. He has made no move against the teacher unions to jumpstart the opening of schools across the Country.
He immediately halted construction of the impenetrable wall on our border with Mexico, before it was completed, and invited thousands if not millions of illegal migrants to enter the United States, and to remain here. That is happening as we speak.
These are a small sampling of the actions of the Biden Administration, all in the first days and all accomplished through Executive Order. It is difficult, if not impossible, to glean any positive results for the American people, from these actions. It would appear that our country has taken a giant step backwards from the progress made in the preceding three years.
Then, to add insult to injury, the president has not held an actual news conference since becoming president. Anytime he has made any public announcement at all, or appeared in a public forum where he addressed a particular group, questions were limited to pre-selected reporters with canned answers.
His personal grasp of his office, and the difficulties that office presents, appears nothing less than vague.
Frank Scalia, Monroe
