Editor:
We cancel giants, heroes of our history, by destroying the past. As Shakespeare wrote, ”The evil that men do lives after them; The good is oft interrèd with their bones.”
And worse, their bones are figuratively destroyed while monuments to them are literally destroyed.
How have we gotten to this place in the history of our great country, where “history” is bad and must be done away with? One would expect a normal evolution of change, but not a complete ignorance of what made us a uniquely great country. There has never been a country in the history of the world, quite like the United States of America. Some imitators, but none who mirrored us.
We have to first understand how we began.
Regardless of whatever spin some want to put on our beginning, our forefathers were people who set out to find a place, as free of others as possible, and where a foundation could be placed for the way they wanted to live. It is as simple as that. They wanted to build their own civilization, to construct and live by their own laws, that every individual should have the opportunity of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, that people should have the independence to accomplish those goals at a pace set by each person, with no more kings or monarchs to direct their lives and determine their existence, to worship, or not to worship as they each chose.
It took a number of years, several hundred years, but the goal was realized. But not without conflict and the difficulties which the concept of equality brought with it. Even though our forefathers were escaping a suppressed way of life, they brought some of the very suppression’s which they had experienced, with them. And one of the things from which they sought to escape, was an inability to view all people as equal.
It would be wrong to simply fast forward from that beginning and ignore the suffering and racial injustice that those hundreds of years produced. But it is also wrong to ignore the progress against racial injustice, to pretend there was/is no progress. It’s even worse to invent reasons for injustices and to call it “white privilege.”
Certainly, at times throughout the history of our country, there have been advantages of being born “white.” To deny that fact would be as ignorant as blaming that fact on problems of today. But those advantages, whatever they may have been, no longer exist nor have they for many years. All people are created equal, with equal opportunities for each person. That is the importance and the reason for, our uniqueness. Equality is not something to be earned. It is simply and merely a fact. Not equality of outcome, but of opportunity.
Now, some are not only demanding an equality of outcome, but at the expense of others. The reason some have less, is really the fault of others. Some have less because of the color of their skin and others have more, for the same reason. If you are white, you are bad. If you are successful, it is because you are white. Even if you are not successful, but you are white, you are bad. Your racism is built into your whiteness.
If you try to dialogue with someone on the subject, you are racist. We are constantly told that we must believe in “science” by people making their point with unscientific talking points i.e. the causes of global warming and what humans can do about it, with no real science to support their position.
We are now told that there is no such thing as biology. To ignore all that chromosome business. That a human person is not born with a determined biological sex: “It” is whatever “it” says “it” is.
There is an effort to convince all humankind, that if something or anything that happened in the past must be subject to scrutiny according to today’s standards, and if there is any conflict in that scrutiny, the events of the past must be eliminated, as if that event never existed and/or never happened.
We no longer know what we know. We now must only know and admit to that which we are told. To discuss one’s disagreement with that theory marks one as a racist, a misogynist, a white supremacist, or a climate change denier. There is no room for discussion, which by the way, is what science is.
So, where are we? It seems we are slipping into the past, dressed up as something different.
Frank Scalia
Monroe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.