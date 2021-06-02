Editor:
Who would ever have imagined that we would see what we see happening in our country?
For two years, mobs have been running through our streets, destroying property, burning police vehicles and looting stores. Who would have believed?
Individuals who routinely proclaim their disdain for our Constitution, elected, by the people, to the Congress and to the highest offices in our land. Who would have believed?
Professional athletes, among the highest paid people in our land, through their words and actions, demonstrating a hatred of our country. Entertainers, whose only talent is acting, convincing people that communism is better than capitalism, when capitalism is the only reason they have a platform. Who would have believed?
Babies, in the final stages of birth, torn from the wombs of willing mothers. Babies. Dismembered and sold for experiments and for profit. And political leaders argue for the right of those who commit that heinous act. Who would have believed.
Children being surgically and chemically altered from their biological anatomy by insane parents, in the name of God only knows what. Biological males, pretending to be women and then freely participating in female sports, or using female showers and restrooms, and being hailed as “brave.” Who would have believed?
Politics has become such a nasty and corrupt endeavor, instead of the high honor upon which they should be performing. Elections, and people manipulated into an alternate reality in which evil reigns and our freedoms and liberties seemingly are freely given up. Freedoms guaranteed by our Constitution. Who would have believed?
That our institutions of learning and those with whom we entrust our children and our legacies, would be indoctrinating and corrupting them instead. That our news media would become politicized to the extent that they invent lies instead of reporting facts. Our news media, upon whom the responsibility rests for keeping our citizens informed with truth and facts, deliberately misleading them with made up innuendo.
Who would have believed?
That our military, whose only reason for existing is to serve and protect our people in times of war, would instead be used to experiment with insane theories about sexual orientation, and thereby completely ignoring the charter for which they exist. Who would have believed?
That our children would be kept from the classroom by the very people charged with the responsibility of teaching them. Greedy Teachers unions refusing to teach. Completely denying the science upon which they rely.
Two year olds being ejected from planes because they cry and refuse to wear a mask. A mask which, according to health guidelines and statistics, does nothing but harm them.
How could all this be happening? Who would have believed it would be happening?
Frank Scalia
Monroe
