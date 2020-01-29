Editor:
It’s been widely published by local media that Mayor Jamie Mayo intends to appoint Cpl. Reginald Brown to the position of interim chief of police for the Monroe Police Department.
As due diligence on January 21, 2020, I submitted to the city of Monroe a public records request for the Internal Affairs records of Cpl. Brown.
As he has no supervisory experience according to municipal civil service board members, his record is a matter of great interest to the public. The city attorney responded on January 27, 2020 that his record is so large and that it would take an additional 5 to 10 business days to review his IA records before the city can release them to the public.
In light of the delay, I have asked the mayor to please delay any appointment to interim chief of police until the public has access to his records.
For the time being, the assistant chief and three majors in the police department are more than capable of handling the operations of the department during this hopefully brief delay.
After all, how extensive could the corporal’s Internal Affairs records be?
Transparency is at the heart of democracy. The mayor’s office has the sole authority to appoint the interim chief of police, but the power of the people is sovereign. They have a right to know who will lead the Monroe Police Department.
Any delay in releasing the IA records of Cpl. Brown might imply they contain information intended to be hidden from the public.
In answering the records request, the precedent set forth by the courts allow for the redaction of Social Security numbers, the officer’s address and phone number and information about victims.
If the city delays releasing Brown’s IA records to redact the above information, should we ask how many alleged victims are contained within Cpl. Brown’s IA records?
Nicholas W. Farrar
Monroe
