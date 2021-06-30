Editor:
Words mean things. How we USE words matters. In today’s world, there are people waiting for someone to use a single word incorrectly so they can impugn, excoriate, and ruin the life of the misuser.
It happens all the time. The on-going and erratic debate over Critical Race Theory (CRT) is case in point for the imprecise use of language and how dangerous it can be.
Many don’t know the origins of CRT or its threat to society. CRT is an outgrowth, and little more than a new version of, the Marxist ideology of class warfare with the end goal of societal collapse and the re-making of society. CRT at its core proposes that the USA and much of the west are systemically racist and that society needs to be reformed and turned on its head.
The theory cannot, and should not, be taught as irrefutable fact. But using the phrase, “Ban CRT” plays into the hands of proponents, who will say those on the opposite side are suppressing speech.
While the USA began as — and continues to function as — a flawed country, no one can deny the efforts to change things for the better over time and often through the shedding of blood. The Emancipation Proclamation, the 13th, 14th, and 15th amendments, and the Civil Rights legislation of the 1960s stand as codified reminders that we have worked to be better over the course of time.
So does the 19th Amendment. So does the Americans with Disabilities Act. So do many, many thousands of other positive and constructive things we’ve done in our country.
The CRT advocates seemingly refuse to acknowledge the improvements that have been made over the course of our nation. They apparently have no desire to recognize what has really happened, and choose instead to focus on elements of truth taken out of context and without telling an entire story.
We have to teach our entire history, in context and objectively. We should teach about slavery, Reconstruction, the Jim Crow era, and Japanese internment. We should also teach about the evils of people like Woodrow Wilson, Bull Connor, Robert Byrd, and Huey Long.
Free people should never shy away from speaking truth. Free people do not believe in banning words, phrases, books, or theories. Rather, the complete statement is, “Ban CRT as a foundational element of public school education.” It’s not the theory that needs to be banned — it’s a pedagogy based on CRT that needs to be disallowed.
We believe in the United States of America. We believe in our Constitution as written AND amended. We believe all people are created equal. We honor the journey our ancestors have taken to help create this great country. We cherish the sacrifice of all who have come before us. We believe we, as free people, must confront this moment objectively, peacefully, and with endurance.
State Rep. Charles Owen
Rosepine
State Rep. Beryl Amedee
Houma
Yes, the USA has done many things to become a better country. Passed many laws to make things right.
That does not change the FACT that slavery existed and was legal for many years. CRT points out that aspect of our history and the negative consequences that persist even to this day.
