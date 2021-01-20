Editor:
Are the times we are living in, a preview of what’s to come? A preview that has been months, if not years, in the making. The script may have changed frequently, but the end is always the same.
It is about control.
You may not like the movie, once you have seen it.
Erase the person you don’t like, or don’t agree with. Call him a liar, a racist, or even a traitor. It doesn’t matter that you made it all up. Just keep repeating it, over and over and over.
Sooner or later, it begins to catch on. Others repeat it, and when asked about the person, their first reply is that he is a racist, or he is a liar, or that he worked with the Russians.
Repeat it enough and soon everyone will believe it. If you remove everything that contradicts that narrative, so that people will only see what you want them to see, you will soon arrive at where we now find ourselves.
The person must never be heard from again. He no longer deserves to be heard.
And then comes the really bad part, because now, anyone who has supported him is tagged with the same horrible accusations. They too, must be shunned and never heard from again. Those people must now be removed from any and all opportunities to honestly express their beliefs.
But, it’s not just the media. Now it’s friends against friends. Don’t you dare spew your vitriol . You have no right to speak. You are a trouble maker, and apparently a racist, and full of hate. A white supremest. Because you support a horrible person.
And now, those friends remind you of just how superior they are, because of their ideology.
Friends. Don’t say you haven’t been warned. You have been watching this preview for months. Remember when you used to go to the movies, and in between, you were shown previews, highlights of coming attractions? That always made you say things like that looks like a great movie. I definitely will come back. And then when you do finally see the new movie, you think, “Hmm, that wasn’t anything like the preview.”
Well, neither will this movie be like you thought it was going to be.
Frank Scalia
Monroe
