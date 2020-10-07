Editor:
I am writing this letter of support for Mr. Reese London, who is running for Monroe City Marshal. I have known Reese for over 25 years both personally and professionally. Reese’s professional experiences have provided him with the knowledge and expertise to ethically lead, direct and create a collaborative work environment. Through his varied professional experiences, he has demonstrated the ability to appreciate differing perspectives and work with both sides to see a task to completion. Reese has diligently served his country and community throughout his career in the US Army, at David Wade Correctional Facility, Louisiana Training Institute, and his current position of 13 years, as Lieutenant in the Monroe City Marshal’s Office. Reese is also a committed husband to his wife Patty, of 48 years and serves as a Deacon in his church. Both professionally and personally, Reese London displays qualities of a well-rounded leader, who will use his diversified resume to effectively lead as Monroe City’s next Marshal.
Derek Kennedy — Monroe
