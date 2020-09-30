Editor:
I support Judge Sharon Marchman for Fourth Judicial District Court because she is an advocate for our children and families in northeast Louisiana.
During my time as Executive Director of the Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana, I witnessed firsthand her passion for justice in finding ways to serve our youth and reform the juvenile justice system.
As chairman of the Fourth JDC Youth Services Planning Board, she led the work to bring schools and the legal system together so that parents and students can understand, and avoid, the consequences of truancy.
Judge Marchman was instrumental with the Children’s Coalition becoming the Family Resource Center for Northeast Louisiana and worked with many of our children to find “forever homes” that were safe and nurturing. When our children were threatened by an uptick in child sex trafficking, it was Judge Marchman who helped the Coalition start a successful school-based child sex trafficking prevention program in Monroe City and Ouachita Parish school systems.
Judge Sharon Marchman has always put children and families first—and our children are safer because of her continued work.
Lynn Clark, New York
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.