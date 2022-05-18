May is national Skin Cancer Awareness Month and May 15th-21st is Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Awareness Week for the state of Louisiana.
This is for good reason. It heralds the unofficial start of summer, which means we’ll be spending more time outdoors, exposed to the strong summer sun’s harmful UV rays. That means sunburn, but the bigger threat is nonmelanoma skin cancer. Termed basal cell or squamous cell carcinoma, this disease will be diagnosed in some 3.3 million Americans this year.
Historically, dermatologists usually opted to treat those cancers with Mohs surgery, but in recent years, many of us have additionally offered our patients a non-surgical alternative, called Image-Guided Superficial Radiotherapy, or Image-Guided SRT. This form of treatment is non-invasive, pain-free, avoids the need for reconstructive surgery afterwards, is usually covered by insurance and has a 99 percent cure rate.
This is a great time of year to remind ourselves about skin care —limit sun exposure, use sunscreen, wear a hat, check our skin regularly for suspicious lesions and consult with a doctor at the first signs of any abnormality.
It’s always smart to educate ourselves about our health care options. Share your concerns with your health professional, ask questions, choose the treatment that’s best for you, and be sun smart!
