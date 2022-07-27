I was somewhat amused after reading an offering this week from one of your new columnists, John L. Micek. I supposed in the spirit of being fair and balanced, The Ouachita Citizen felt compelled to include an op-ed from the left, and that's fine. But Micek, despite lauding himself as an award-winning journalist, strikes me as a poor representative for objective reporting. While lamenting the state of the Democratic Party and the lack of a suitable replacement in 2024 of our current President within its ranks, Micek resorts to tiresome ad hominem attacks against Republicans in an effort to encourage others to join him in his continued support of Biden, whom he claims has no responsibility for our current economic woes. I was particularly baffled by his characterization of Governor Ron DeSantis, “whose actual malevolence outstrips Trump’s buffoonish fascism.” I suppose that's the reason 3000 people every day are moving to Florida from California, Illinois, and other Democratic strongholds, where increasing crime, taxes, and gubernatorial restraint of citizens' rights have no apparent limits. Perhaps, I'm missing what may be a tongue-in-cheek attempt by your paper to present the other side from an unqualified source. However, if I'm mistaken, there are probably a few liberal columnists who would be more scholarly opponents of orthodox conservative writers. Gerald Seib, executive Washington editor of The Wall Street Journal, comes to mind. Michael Kinsley was probably the best of the lot, but he's struggling with Parkinson's Disease and had already been castigated a decade ago by woke extremists who, based on intellectual merit, undeservedly hold rank in today's mainstream media. Scott Zentner
