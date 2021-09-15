The Constitution and Education
By BESE Member Ashley Ellis
In a recent article from College Board, the group responsible for the SAT exam and AP exams recognized two critical areas of study above all else — the ability to master computer science and the US Constitution. What an interesting connection. College Board recognizes the immediate skills of computer science while at the same time a 233-year-old document. That’s because The Constitution impacts our lives daily. Understanding The Constitution teaches students how they fit in the world and creates a more informed citizenry. And because we live under these rules, students must know what they are, why they were established, and how they directly affect us. President Franklin D. Roosevelt said, “Democracy cannot succeed unless those who express their choice are prepared to choose wisely. The real safeguard to Democracy, therefore, is education.” Roosevelt was right — we MUST teach a deep understanding and abiding love for freedom.
An enduring legacy
By Sen. Jay Morris
The people of America are blessed beyond measure to have handed down to us the enduring legacy that is our US Constitution to which we owe a large measure of our economic prosperity and our rights as citizens. As with all laws, it will only be preserved as long as we believe in and respect it. We owe this to future generations.
The Founding Fathers embedded in our Constitution many values which continue to serve us well. They formed a republic based upon democratic principles which gave the people power yet limited government to 17 enumerated powers as well as checks & balances. We are not always cognizant that our way of life in America, which we sometimes take for granted, is intertwined so closely with our Constitution which, among many other things, protects private property and contractual rights, mandates due process of law before our liberty or property can be taken from us, assures our right of self-protection, freedom of expression and provides for an independent judiciary to assist in enforcing these rights.
As we celebrate Constitution Week, we should endeavor to educate and stress to our children, grandchildren, and fellow citizens the necessity of our Constitution to a free and prosperous way of life. The Constitution may not be perfect but it’s the best the world has ever seen. Let’s keep it.
Relevance of the Constitution
By U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow
There is no single document that is more relevant today than the U.S. Constitution. It is not just a set of laws and the guiding document for our government; it is a clear and firm statement of America’s values. Our nation is built on the foundational principle that there is no higher duty than a citizen’s participation in the democratic process.
Make no mistake, our government’s power will always come from the people. As we look around the world and see authoritarian and brutal regimes where the people have no say in the role of government, we are reminded of how incredibly blessed we are to live in a nation that values freedom and liberty. The constitution makes me proud to be an American and serve in Congress, representing the people of our great state and our great nation.
The Constitution today
by Mayor Staci Albritton Mitchell
The miracle of the United States’ Constitution is that the principles it established more than two-hundred years ago continue to shape and guide all levels of government in our country, even today. As the Mayor of West Monroe, I serve in a city government that incorporates the Constitution’s basic doctrines of a separation of powers between the executive, legislative and judicial branches and the establishment of a system of checks and balances to insure performance of duties and accountability to the people.
But, as Mayor, the Constitution’s statement in its Preamble that the very purpose of government is “to promote the general welfare and secure the blessings of Liberty” is particularly relevant. These immortal words remain a vivid reminder that the citizens created the City of West Monroe to provide them the clean water, sanitary sewer, streets, drainage systems, police and fire protection, parks and other public amenities that are necessary for the “general welfare” of a community.
It is the obligation of the City to provide these services in the most efficient and cost-effective manner possible so that the citizens of West Monroe can best enjoy the “blessings of liberty” that remain the goal — and guaranty — of the Constitution.
