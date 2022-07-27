My name is Karla Bendily, and I just qualified to run for Ouachita Parish School Board representative for District A. If you’re wondering who I am, I am no person of notoriety, and I don’t like being in the spotlight.
I own a small real estate business with my husband within the operations of John Rea Realty. I created and run a Facebook page called “Y’all Mama” for families in our area that points out things to do and fun opportunities, etc. And I am secretary of our life group at church. But more importantly, I am a mom.
And as a mom of two elementary aged students, I have been quite discouraged by the current relationship our school system has with its families especially in recent years. And I’m quite fearful to know what the future holds for our kids if things continue as they are.
So instead of staying unhappy about it, I am willing to step out of my comfort zone, step up to the plate and do something about it, i.e. run for this position and represent other parents in the parish who may feel the same way, wanting an environment for their children and their teachers to flourish.
My job within our real estate business, on “Y’all Mama” and even with my Sunday school class, simply put, is to care about people and their quality of life and share information with them that I think they may benefit from. Since parents have been in the dark for so long, one of the things I look forward to bringing to the table as a school board representative is using my platform to help keep families informed of what goes on in our schools and/or administration.
With the futures of my children as well as more than 17,000 others on the line, I will strive to see that inside Ouachita Parish schools students are loved and disciplined, educators are respected and supported, and parents are welcomed and informed.
I want this job and if campaigning to win an election is what it takes to get it, that is what I am willing to do to have the chance to see Ouachita Parish schools have the opportunity to be great education system, satisfying thousands of families in our area and making Ouachita Parish a desirable place to live and send your kids to school.
