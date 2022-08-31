Though I doubt that most daily fishwrappers which somehow pass for newspapers will bother to mention this, a bill that would end U.S. membership in the United Nations has been introduced in the Congress by a congressman from Alabama.
Congressman Mike Rogers introduced the American Sovereignty Restoration Act (HR 7806), which would terminate US membership in the UN as well as removing UN headquarters from American soil. Rogers has cited several reasons for introducing this legislation—UN corruption and waste as well as the UN’s opposition to fundamental American principles and its ongoing hatred for the Second Amendment to the Constitution among them.
The UN was sold to us as being a champion of human rights. However, its record is a lie. Congressman Rogers stated, “However, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has proven herself to be nothing more than a puppet for the Chinese Communist Party--aiding the CCP in playing down the very real and horrifying genocide being carried out against Uyghurs.”
The “New American” magazine has been exposing Bachelet for quite sometime “From her close ties to the communist movement in Latin America and Beijing to her ongoing anti-American diatribes calling for restricting rights in America.”
The “New American” also stated, “As is typical, the bill has been referred to the House Foreign Affairs Committee, where internationalists in leadership will do their best to ignore it and keep it bottled up. However, with a public groundswell in favor of getting the US out, lawmakers will have to bend to the will of their constituents.”
Let us hope that may be the case.
Contacting our representatives in the Congress and telling them to support H.R. 7806 would be a good idea.
